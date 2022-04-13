RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,285 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

RBA Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Barclays by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $57,276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after purchasing an additional 332,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Barclays by 116.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after buying an additional 2,349,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 43.1% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,224,000 after buying an additional 765,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCS shares. BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.39) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Barclays stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. 227,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,424,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. Research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.2174 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.19%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

