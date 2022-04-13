Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $14.04. 19,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,201,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RLGY. Barclays lifted their target price on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realogy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Realogy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.42.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Realogy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 193.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

