Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/10/2022 – Baidu is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $195.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $272.00 to $270.00.

3/31/2022 – Baidu is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from $215.00 to $228.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $229.00 to $254.00.

2/13/2022 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

BIDU traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.18 and a twelve month high of $222.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,904,000 after buying an additional 272,633 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its position in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 68,822 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 68.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

