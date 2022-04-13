Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 187.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,094 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Redwood Trust worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Shares of RWT opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.82%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

