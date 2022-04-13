Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Lifted by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $5,787,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16,206.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 149,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,999,000 after buying an additional 139,464 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.94.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $16.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $731.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,401. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.92 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The company has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $656.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $899,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

