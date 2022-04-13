Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Down 74.2% in March

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the March 15th total of 162,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RGRNF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 156,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,056. Regis Resources has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

Regis Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

