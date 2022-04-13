Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report released on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn ($1.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.47). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.10.

RGA opened at $109.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

