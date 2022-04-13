Relite Finance Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (RELI)

Relite Finance (RELI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Relite Finance has a market capitalization of $593,427.27 and $6,479.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relite Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00044078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.44 or 0.07459619 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,233.00 or 1.00012440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00041278 BTC.

Relite Finance Coin Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 62,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,366,334 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

