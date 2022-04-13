Relx (LON:REL) PT Set at GBX 3,225 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,225 ($42.03) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($34.53) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,605 ($33.95) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($34.08) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,440.42 ($31.80).

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,407 ($31.37) on Monday. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 1,781 ($23.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,474 ($32.24). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,288.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,287.05. The firm has a market cap of £46.47 billion and a PE ratio of 31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In related news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.62), for a total value of £315,196.91 ($410,733.53).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

