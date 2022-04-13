Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE) Shares Up 3%

Renaissance Oil Corp. (CVE:ROE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 1,991,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,292,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$190.57 million and a P/E ratio of -6.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.51.
About Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE)
Featured Articles
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.