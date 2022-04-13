RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

RenovoRx stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. RenovoRx has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.24.

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that RenovoRx will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

