Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.99. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $12.03 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.15.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$136.45 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$114.91 and a 1 year high of C$149.60. The firm has a market cap of C$193.30 billion and a PE ratio of 12.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$140.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$136.06.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$13.07 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total transaction of C$576,483.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$830,435.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total transaction of C$57,226.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$188,111.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,039 shares of company stock worth $1,849,173.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.