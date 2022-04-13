Research Analysts Set Expectations for Blackstone Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Blackstone in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

BX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.64.

BX stock opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.10.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 773,862 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,487. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

