Research Analysts Set Expectations for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

HBAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,374 shares of company stock worth $289,397 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $32,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

