Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives C$75.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QSR shares. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$74.63 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$68.17 and a 1 year high of C$87.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.11 billion and a PE ratio of 22.04.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.87 billion. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0286742 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.686 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

