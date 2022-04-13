Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $71.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

NYSE QSR opened at $59.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

