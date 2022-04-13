Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $71.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.55.
NYSE QSR opened at $59.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.
In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
