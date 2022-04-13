Restore (LON:RST) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $449.55

Shares of Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 449.55 ($5.86) and traded as high as GBX 453.50 ($5.91). Restore shares last traded at GBX 440 ($5.73), with a volume of 105,162 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.43) price objective on shares of Restore in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Restore alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.53. The company has a market capitalization of £601.37 million and a PE ratio of 52.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 449.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 472.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Restore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

About Restore (LON:RST)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.