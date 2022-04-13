Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 609,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,944,000 after buying an additional 112,609 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $19.55 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.18%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

