Reviewing Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SPS Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and SPS Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $208.90 million 1.33 -$36.70 million ($2.43) -4.25 SPS Commerce $385.28 million 11.47 $44.60 million $1.21 101.08

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Inspired Entertainment. Inspired Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and SPS Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -17.57% N/A -8.21% SPS Commerce 11.57% 10.10% 8.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inspired Entertainment and SPS Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00 SPS Commerce 0 1 6 0 2.86

Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 96.84%. SPS Commerce has a consensus price target of $168.86, indicating a potential upside of 38.06%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Inspired Entertainment on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspired Entertainment (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games. The Virtual Sports segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition sports games that include greyhounds, tennis, motor racing, cycling, cricket, speedway, golf, and dart, and other horse racing games under the V-Play Soccer, V-Play Football, V-Play Basketball, Virtual Grand National, and V-Play NFLA names. The Interactive segment provides a range of premium random number generated casino content from feature-rich bonus games to European-style casino free spins and table games. The Leisure segment supplies gaming terminals and amusement machines in pubs, bingo halls, and adult gaming centers, as well as family entertainment centers, bowling centers, and other entertainment venues. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships. The company also provides Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure by enabling easy compliance with retailers' rulebooks, automatic, and digital exchange of information among numerous trading partners through various protocols, and greater visibility into the journey of an order; and Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that enables customers to enhance their visibility across supply chains through greater analytics capabilities. In addition, it offers various complimentary products, such as assortment product, which enables accurate order management and rapid fulfillment; and community product that accelerates vendor onboarding and ensures trading partner adoption of new supply chain requirements. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

