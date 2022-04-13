Reviewing NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) & TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) and NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get TC Energy alerts:

68.6% of TC Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of NGL Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TC Energy and NGL Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Energy 2 7 3 0 2.08 NGL Energy Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

TC Energy presently has a consensus target price of $67.27, suggesting a potential upside of 17.82%. NGL Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.27%. Given TC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TC Energy is more favorable than NGL Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares TC Energy and NGL Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Energy 15.09% 14.77% 4.15% NGL Energy Partners -6.04% -28.00% -2.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TC Energy and NGL Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Energy $10.68 billion 5.25 $1.56 billion $1.50 38.07 NGL Energy Partners $5.23 billion 0.05 -$639.82 million ($3.75) -0.59

TC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NGL Energy Partners. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

TC Energy has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TC Energy beats NGL Energy Partners on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses. It also has regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 billion cubic feet. In addition, it has approximately 4,900 km liquids pipeline system that connects Alberta crude oil supplies to refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, and the U.S. Gulf Coast. Further, the company owns or has interests in seven power generation facilities with a combined capacity of approximately 4,300 megawatts that are powered by natural gas and nuclear fuel sources located in Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and owns and operates approximately 118 billion cubic feet of non-regulated natural gas storage capacity in Alberta. The company was formerly known as TransCanada Corporation and changed its name to TC Energy Corporation in May 2019. TC Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About NGL Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services. Its Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and brackish non-potable water. The company's Liquids Logistics segment supplies natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products, and biodiesel to commercial, retail, and industrial customers in the United States and Canada through its 28 terminals, third-party storage and terminal facilities, and common carrier pipelines, as well as through fleet of leased railcars. This segment is also involved in the marine export of butane through its facility located in Chesapeake, Virginia; and offers terminaling and storage services. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.