Reviewing Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) & Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) and Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Plaza Retail REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust 38.26% 14.41% 0.93% Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A

44.7% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Plaza Retail REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust $1.17 billion 6.22 $447.74 million $1.53 15.51 Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Plaza Retail REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Starwood Property Trust and Plaza Retail REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust 0 0 3 1 3.25 Plaza Retail REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25

Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.15%. Plaza Retail REIT has a consensus target price of $4.69, suggesting a potential upside of 16.62%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than Plaza Retail REIT.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Plaza Retail REIT on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending segment includes commercial first and subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, certain residential mortgage loan, and other real estate debt investments. The Real Estate Property segment consists of acquisition and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multi-family properties, that are held for investment. The Infrastructure Lending Segment engages primarily in originating, acquiring, financing and managing infrastructure debt investments. The Real Estate Investing and Servicing comprises servicing business that manages and works out problem assets, investment business that acquires and manages unrated, investment grade and non-investment grade, mortgage loan business which originates conduit loans for the purpose of selli

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants.

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.