Reviewing Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Kopin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.20 billion 2.83 $46.10 million ($0.06) -245.67 Kopin $45.67 million 4.08 -$13.43 million ($0.15) -13.47

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Viavi Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kopin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions -0.82% 20.49% 8.17% Kopin -30.07% -25.73% -17.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Viavi Solutions and Kopin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 Kopin 0 0 1 0 3.00

Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.08%. Given Viavi Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than Kopin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Kopin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Kopin on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viavi Solutions (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments. The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, automotive, and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Kopin (Get Rating)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.