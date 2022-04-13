RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RFIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.14.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RF Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RF Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in RF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RF Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in RF Industries by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.