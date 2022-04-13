RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Receives “Sector perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.00) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RHIM. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,680 ($60.99) to GBX 4,000 ($52.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,840 ($50.04) to GBX 3,100 ($40.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,183.33 ($54.51).

RHI Magnesita stock opened at GBX 2,364 ($30.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,822.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,132.86. RHI Magnesita has a 52-week low of GBX 2,300 ($29.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,762 ($62.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.63.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

