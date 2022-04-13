Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.52

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 1063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Ricoh alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19.

Ricoh ( OTCMKTS:RICOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Ricoh had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 1.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.