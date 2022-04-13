Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 13,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,895,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,180,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,793,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,546,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 496,945 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,509,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 451,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,105,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 126,414 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

