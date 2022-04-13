Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIVN. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 85.00.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 38.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 51.93. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of 33.46 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,024 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

