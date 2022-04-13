RMR Wealth Builders Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,472. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

DIS stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.47. 182,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,720,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $190.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.69. The firm has a market cap of $241.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.