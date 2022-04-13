RMR Wealth Builders Invests $203,000 in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.69. 2,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.61. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $94.35.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $867.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

