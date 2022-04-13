RMR Wealth Builders Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.73.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.42. The company had a trading volume of 51,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,173. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.48 and its 200 day moving average is $243.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

