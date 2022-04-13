Rogers Communications (RCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communications to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $59.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,095,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,380,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

