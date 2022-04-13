Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RYCEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 97 ($1.26) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 110 ($1.43) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.75) to GBX 132 ($1.72) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

