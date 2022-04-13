Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,800 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.88%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

