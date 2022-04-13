Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

Shares of AQN opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $16.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

