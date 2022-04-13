Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Invests $309,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 79,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 51.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $165,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.62%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.