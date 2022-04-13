Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN opened at $107.49 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.