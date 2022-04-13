Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CoreCivic by 17.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

