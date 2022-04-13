Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Purchases 11,442 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

