Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Takes $205,000 Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.36.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $417.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -161.62%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

