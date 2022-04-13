Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RROTF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.79.

Shares of RROTF opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Roots has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

