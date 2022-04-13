Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$37.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.05.

T stock opened at C$33.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$45.81 billion and a PE ratio of 27.40. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$25.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.21.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.4179123 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

