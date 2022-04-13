Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$3.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s current price.

FOOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$6.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.78.

Shares of FOOD stock opened at C$3.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.64. The firm has a market cap of C$227.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$2.02 and a 1 year high of C$10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

