Royal Bank of Canada Raises Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $37.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

ACI stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

