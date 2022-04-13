Royale Finance (ROYA) 1-Day Volume Tops $50,813.00

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. Royale Finance has a market cap of $975,349.98 and approximately $50,813.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.92 or 0.07545120 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,157.95 or 0.99823005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041255 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,973,208 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

