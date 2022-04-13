Rupee (RUP) Trading 283.5% Higher Over Last Week

Rupee (RUP) traded up 135.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 283.5% higher against the US dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $392,278.83 and $182.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00023411 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

