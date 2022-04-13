Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $677,000 Stake in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,419 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Applied Therapeutics worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11.

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti bought 30,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

