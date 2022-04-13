Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $742,000 Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of IGM Biosciences worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 387.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGMS opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $99.44. The company has a market cap of $820.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

About IGM Biosciences (Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.