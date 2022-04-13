Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $782,000 Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,139 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,294,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,769,000 after buying an additional 82,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

SBRA stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -235.29%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

