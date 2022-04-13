Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,897 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $75.25.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

