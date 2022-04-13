Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,148 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,204,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,656,000 after buying an additional 56,268 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $1,155,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter worth about $354,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBGS opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBGS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

